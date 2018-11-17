Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Saint Louis holds on late to edge Seton Hall 66-64
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 11:53 pm EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Dion Wiley scored 17 points and Saint Louis remained undefeated, edging Seton Hall 66-64 on Saturday night.
Wiley was 4 of 5 from the field — including 3 of 3 from long range — and was 6 of 9 from the line for the Billikens (4-0). Carte’Are Gordon added 14 points and four rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Javon Bess led the team with 13 rebounds.
The Billikens led 33-28 at halftime but the Pirates (1-2) closed early in the second half, cutting it to 54-50 with 7:49 to play. A Wiley 3-pointer helped stretch it out to 61-51 with 4:11 to go. Seton Hall’s Myles Powell sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut it to a point, 65-64, but Sandro Mamukelashvili missed another long shot in the final seconds.
Powell scored 16 points and had four steals for the Pirates. Quincy McKnight added 14 points and Mamukelashvili finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
