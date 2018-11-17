Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Raptors' Leonard, Bulls' LaVine to sit out game
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 7:44 pm EST
CHICAGO — Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls are being held out of Saturday night’s matchup between the teams.
Leonard isn’t injured. The Raptors don’t want to overextend him early in the season, so he’ll sit after logging 43 minutes Friday night at Boston. He has not played back-to-back games this season and is averaging 24.8 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Fred VanVleet will start in Leonard’s spot. OG Anunoby (sprained right wrist), C.J. Miles (right abductor strain) and Norman Powell (left shoulder) also won’t play for Toronto.
LaVine is sitting out due to an illness. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said LaVine first started feeling the symptoms on Thursday night and was affected Friday night at Milwaukee.
Cameron Payne will start in place of LaVine, who is averaging 25.3 points.
