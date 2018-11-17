Outdoor climbing structures among children's museum plans

LINCOLN, Neb. — Custom-designed outdoor climbing structures are among plans for improvements at the Children’s Museum in downtown Lincoln.

A science centre also was included in the plans shared with the Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission earlier this week. The museum sits in the shadow of the Capitol, so the commission’s blessing was sought by officials for the museum and its architectural firm. The commission unanimously voted its endorsement of the plans.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the climbing structures could rise 35 feet (10.7 metres) into the air and would light up at night. They’d be made of bent plywood or rotationally moulded plastic climbing pads suspended on cables from steel pipes.

Museum officials intend to begin a fundraising campaign for the project by midsummer.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

The Associated Press