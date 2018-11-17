Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Oatsvall throw for 4 TDs in Austin Peay's 48-23 victory
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 9:03 pm EST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw four touchdown passes and Austin Peay ended its season with a 48-23 victory over Murray State on Saturday.
Oatsvall was 15 of 23 for 193 yards and no interceptions, throwing for two touchdowns apiece to DeAngelo Wilson and DJ Montgomery. Kentel Williams added 118 rushing yards and a score for the Governors (5-6, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who rushed for 254 of their 447 total yards on offence.
Murray State (5-6, 5-3) scored on Malik Honeycutt’s 80-yard punt return to get within five points of the Governors early in the fourth quarter. Austin Peay responded with Williams’ 46-yard touchdown run, Oatsvall’s 12-yard score to Montgomery and Trent Taylor’s 71-yard interception return for a score that came in the final minute.
The Racers’ Drew Anderson was 23 of 44 for 247 yards passing and two touchdowns but was picked off three times.
The Associated Press
