No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, three of the draw’s Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 23 will be approximately $60 million, and there will be 21 Maxmillions up for grabs.

 

The Canadian Press

