Migrants get cool reception in Mexican border town

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Musicians talk to tourists after performing at the Mexican side of the border with the U.S. at the Pacific Ocean, Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. With about 3,000 Central American migrants having reached the Mexican border across from California and thousands more anticipated, the mayor of Tijuana said Friday that the city was preparing for an influx that will last at least six months and may have no end in sight. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
TIJUANA, Mexico — Many of the nearly 3,000 migrants who have reached the border with California say they do not feel welcome in the Mexican city of Tijuana.
The vast majority were camped out at a sports complex, sleeping on a dirt baseball field and under bleachers. The city opened the complex after other shelters were filled to capacity. Church groups provided portable showers, bathrooms and sinks — and handed out coffee and doughnuts.
But the mayor has called the migrants’ arrival an “avalanche” that the city is ill-prepared to handle, while some locals have shouted insults.
It’s a stark contrast to the many Mexican communities that welcomed the caravan with signs, music and donations of clothing after it entered Mexico nearly a month ago.