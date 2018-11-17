Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in violent assault

Police are investigating what they describe as a violent and targeted attack in Rosedale.

Police were called to the area of Parliament and Bloor streets just before 6 p.m. Friday night. They say a fight broke out in the street and the victim was knocked to the ground and choked, kicked and stabbed multiple times.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say while there is no risk to public safety, they are looking for one suspect who they believe may be armed and dangerous. A description has not yet been provided.