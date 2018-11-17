Hailey Baldwin changes last name to Bieber on Instagram

Justin Bieber’s partner has changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

Bieber became engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July, just a month after rekindling their on-again-off-again romance.

At around the same time that Hailey Bieber changed her name on Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a photo with his partner captioned, “my wife is awesome.”

It’s not the first time the singer has referred to his partner as his wife, though they have not publicly confirmed their marriage.

The couple visited an exhibit in Stratford, Ont., dedicated to the musician’s career at the end of September, where organizers said Bieber “very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife.”

The Stratford Perth Museum added that it was “perhaps just a term of endearment.”

The Canadian Press