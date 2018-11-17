Gibbs, Harvey key Irish over error-prone Tribe 73-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — T.J. Gibbs scored 18 points and D.J. Harvey added 15 to lead four Notre Dame players in double figures as the Irish beat error-prone William & Mary 73-64 on Saturday.

John Mooney, who had one point at halftime, finished with his second straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Prentiss Hubb added 11 for Mike Brey’s 3-1 Irish, who rebounded from a 63-60 loss to Radford Wednesday night.

Nathan Knight had 18 points and Matt Milon and L.J. Owens added 11 each for Tony Shaver’s Tribe (1-3), who had 16 turnovers, 10 in the final 20 minutes.

The game had 14 ties and 16 lead changes before the Irish pulled away.

Knight, a 6-foot-10 junior centre whose hometown football team Syracuse played Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium afterward, led William & Mary with 18 points.

The Irish went on a 17-6 run over seven minutes to take a 22-15 lead on Hubb’s drive down the lane at 5:28. But William & Mary closed the half with a 13-5 run that included a 0-of-5 Irish drought.

The Irish stretched the lead to five, 56-51, at the 7:26 mark and the Tribe got sloppy with the ball. The lead grew to 60-51 on another Mooney basket with 6:27 to play and the Irish pulled away from there, leading by as many as 13.

BIG PICTURE

William & Mary: The Tribe, who were the first NCAA team to shoot over 50 per cent from floor (51.1), 40 per cent from 3-point line (43.4) and 80 per cent from the free-throw line (81.0) last season, shot 34.8 per cent from the floor, 33.3 per cent from long distance and 87.5 per cent from the line in the first 20 minutes.

Notre Dame: Still searching for combinations, Brey sent his third different starting five out against the Tribe. Upperclassmen Mooney, Harvey, Gibbs and Rex Pflueger were joined by freshman point guard Hubb, moving Gibbs to the off guard. The Irish used 10 players in the first 10 minutes. Hubb had nine points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

UP NEXT:

William & Mary: Returns home to play Radford Tuesday.

Notre Dame: Continues a seven-game homestand against Duquesne Tuesday.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

John Fineran, The Associated Press