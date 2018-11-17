Loading articles...

Fulse tops career 3K mark; Wagner dumps Robert Morris 41-7

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ryan Fulse gained 303 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns and Wagner routed Robert Morris 41-7 on Saturday.

Fulse scored on a 6-yard TD run on Wagner’s opening drive. Robert Morris tied it when Jimmy Walker threw a 6-yard score to Matthew Gonzalez. Almost three minutes later, T.J. Linta threw a 48-yard score to Chris Woodard with six minutes left in the first quarter and the Seahawks (4-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) led 14-7.

Fulse started the second quarter with a 55-yard TD and the rout was on. Two minutes later, Tevaughn Grant sacked Walker who fumbled, Jordan Haven recovered the ball and ran 46 yards to the end zone. With 2:24 before halftime, Fulse ran for a 51-yard score to make it 35-7.

Walker threw for 129 yards for Robert Morris (2-9, 0-6). Wagner outgained Robert Morris 598-137.

Fulse entered the game as the second-leading rusher in the FCS this season and finished the year with 1,784 yards. In just two years at Wagner, Fulse surpassed the 3,000-yard mark (3,090) making him the fifth player to top that total in program history.

The Associated Press

