Friday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT
Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Vegas 1
—
AHL
Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT
Hershey 6, Cleveland 1
Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4
Springfield 9, Rochester 4
Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO
Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0
Texas 5, Rockford 1
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 1
—
NBA
Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT
Brooklyn 115, Washington 104
Indiana 99, Miami 91
Philadelphia 113, Utah 107
Memphis 112, Sacramento 104
Minnesota 112, Portland 96
New Orleans 129, New York 124
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104
—
The Canadian Press