Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

AHL

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO

Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0

Texas 5, Rockford 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

NBA

Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104

Indiana 99, Miami 91

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 112, Portland 96

New Orleans 129, New York 124

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104

