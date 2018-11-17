Loading articles...

Forbes, Villanova top Delaware for Battle of the Blue trophy

NEWARK, Del. — Aaron Forbes rushed for 138 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Zach Bednarczyk passed for 269 yards and a touchdown in his final game with Villanova, and the Wildcats upset Delaware 42-21 on Saturday for the Battle of the Blue trophy.

Villanova has won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including seven straight.

Linebacker Drew Wiley had a big game with eight tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The Villanova defence tallied seven sacks and forced four turnovers.

Bednarczyk added a rushing touchdown and Matt Gudzak had the other rushing touchdown for Villanova (5-6, 2-6 Colonial Athletic Association), which finished with 459 yards of offence. It was Forbes’ sixth career 100-yard game and third of the season.

Nolan Henderson passed for 152 yards and a touchdown for Delaware (7-4, 5-3). DeJoun Lee rushed for 98 yards and two scores. Charles Bell moved into the top 10 in program history with 322 career tackles.

The Associated Press

