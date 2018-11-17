Loading articles...

Ferguson has double-double, helps UIC hold off Bradley 71-70

CHICAGO — Tarkus Ferguson scored 22 points while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds as UIC survived a late charge by Bradley to knock the Braves from the undefeated ranks 71-70 on Saturday night.

Godwin Boahen added 16 points and Marcus Ottey contributed 12 for UIC (2-3) which gained its second straight win after starting 0-3.

The Flames led 40-36 at the break and pushed that to 55-41 early in the second half. They were up 70-65 with :40 left. Bradley’s Darrell Brown made two free throws and Antoine Pittman drilled a 3-pointer to close to 71-70 with :08 remaining. After Boahen missed two free throws Brown raced up court, but his jumper fell short at the buzzer.

Brown led Bradley (3-1) with 19 points, Nate Kennell added 15, hitting 3 of 7 from long range, and Pittman chipped in 14. Elijah Childs contributed 10 points with eight boards.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.