Ferguson has double-double, helps UIC hold off Bradley 71-70
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 10:56 pm EST
CHICAGO — Tarkus Ferguson scored 22 points while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds as UIC survived a late charge by Bradley to knock the Braves from the undefeated ranks 71-70 on Saturday night.
Godwin Boahen added 16 points and Marcus Ottey contributed 12 for UIC (2-3) which gained its second straight win after starting 0-3.
The Flames led 40-36 at the break and pushed that to 55-41 early in the second half. They were up 70-65 with :40 left. Bradley’s Darrell Brown made two free throws and Antoine Pittman drilled a 3-pointer to close to 71-70 with :08 remaining. After Boahen missed two free throws Brown raced up court, but his jumper fell short at the buzzer.
Brown led Bradley (3-1) with 19 points, Nate Kennell added 15, hitting 3 of 7 from long range, and Pittman chipped in 14. Elijah Childs contributed 10 points with eight boards.
