England rebounds to beat Japan 35-15 at Twickenham

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
England's head coach Eddie Jones speaks to journalists prior to the start of the rugby union international match between England and Japan at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
LONDON — England recovered from being dominated by Japan in the first half to score 25 unanswered points and win 35-15 in a rugby international at Twickenham on Saturday.
Japan played some entertaining rugby to lead 15-10 at halftime and a much-changed England team was being outplayed, a week after running world champion New Zealand close last weekend.
The arrival of Owen Farrell as a halftime substitute helped to change the flow of the game, though, and the English scored all of their points from the 56th minute — through three tries and 10 points from flyhalf George Ford — to survive a scare.
It was the teams’ first meeting since the Rugby World Cup in 1987, and a win for England coach Eddie Jones over the country he led at the 2015 competition.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports