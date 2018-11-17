Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Duquesne rallies to beat Radford 69-64 behind Williams
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 2:45 pm EST
AKRON, Ohio — Eric Williams Jr. scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 13th career double-double, Mike Lewis II added 15 points and Duquesne rallied to beat Big South Conference preseason favourite Radford 69-64 on Saturday.
Michael Hughes scored 10 for the Dukes (3-0).
Williams hit a 3, Frankie Hughes scored a go-ahead 3-pointer amid an 11-0 run and the Dukes led 60-62 on Hughes’ free throws with 4:14 to play. Radford closed to 63-60 on Donald Hicks’ three free throws with 1:13 left, but Duquesne hit six free throws from there and the Highlanders got no closer.
Radford led 36-34 at halftime after six lead changes behind Carlik Jones’ 11 points and after outscoring the Dukes 24-12 in the paint.
Ed Polite Jr. had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Jones and Mawdo Sallah scored 14 points apiece for Radford (3-1).
The Associated Press
