Democrat Cisneros nabs GOP House seat in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Democrat Gil Cisneros has captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California, capping a Democratic rout in which the party picked up six state congressional seats.

Cisneros had been in a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce.

The 47-year-old Navy veteran and $266 million lottery jackpot winner had argued that voters were eager for change, and made affordable health care a key issue.

Kim was seeking to become the first Korean immigrant woman elected to Congress.

With Cisneros’ win, Democrats will hold a 45-8 edge in California’s U.S. House seats next year.

The Associated Press

