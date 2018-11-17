Croatia's Rakitic back at Barcelona with hamstring injury

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says midfielder Ivan Rakitic injured his right hamstring while playing for Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The club says on Saturday that Rakitic was back in Barcelona and would not play Croatia’s match against England on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

It did not say how long he will be sidelined.

Rakitic had to be replaced in the second half of Croatia’s 3-2 win over Spain at home on Thursday.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press



