Coastal Carolina downs UNC Asheville behind Cuthbertson's 15

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Zac Cuthbertson scored 15 points with 13 rebounds and Coastal Carolina rode its fast start to a 78-52 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Amidou Bamba — who scored 10 points — scored six within the first three minutes on a layup, dunk and jump shot and Coastal Carolina (3-2) leaped to a 15-3 lead. The Bulldogs countered with an 8-0 run capped by Tajion Jones’ 3-pointer, but a 10-3 run pushed the lead to 11 points. Tommy Burton converted a 3-point play and a layup for a 30-19 advantage and Coastal Carolina led by double digits the rest of the way.

Burton finished with 13 points and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and David Pierce each scored 10.

Devon Baker and Coty Jude each scored 13 for the Bulldogs (1-3).

UNC Asheville (1-3) shot 16 of 52 (31 per cent) and committed 23 fouls though the Chanticleers missed 13 of 30 free-throw attempts.

The Associated Press