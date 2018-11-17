Loading articles...

2 injured after car crashes into Subway restaurant in Scarborough

Last Updated Nov 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm EST

Damage is seen to a Subway restaurant after a car crashed through the storefront near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road in Toronto on Nov. 17, 2018. HANDOUT/Tom He

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Subway restaurant storefront in Scarborough on Saturday.

Paramedics responded to a call for a collision around 2:45 p.m. at Woodside Square, a shopping mall near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.

The male driver in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A female passenger was also injured and was assessed on scene.

Police say they believe the driver may have had a medical episode. The car also collided into a few other vehicles before crashing into the restaurant.

No one was in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

