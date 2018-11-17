Bryant outlasts Howard 56-55 in wild nonconference affair

WASHINGTON — Vincent Nisivoccia returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Jean Constant capped Bryant’s scoring with an 88-yard kickoff-return score with 4:36 left in the game to propel Bryant to a 56-55 victory over Howard on Saturday in a see-saw nonconference tilt to close out the season.

The game was tied at 14 after one quarter and tied at 35 at halftime. Bryant had the only score of the third quarter — a 2-yard TD run by Bryant Femiano to take a 42-35 advantage into the final quarter.

Jean Constant’s 3-yard TD run 1:27 into the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs (6-5) a 49-35 lead, but Dedrick Parson scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards to pull the Bison (4-6) even at 49 with 4:50 to go. Constant took the ensuing kickoff to the end zone to regain the lead for Bryant, but Parson answered with his third TD run of the period — a 5-yarder — to get the Bulldogs within a point. Howard went for the win, but Jordan Aley’s run on the 2-point attempt came up short and Bryant prevailed.

Price Wilson passed for 284 yards and a score for Bryant. Dan Adeboboye ran for 90 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, while Femiano finished with 88 yards and a score on 16 rushes.

Caylin Newton threw for 373 yards and three TDs, but he also had a pair of interceptions. Jequez Ezzard totalled 211 yards on just five catches with two scores.

The two teams combined for 1,213 yards of offence, including 655 by Howard.

The Associated Press