Big 4th-quarter plays help SEMO hold off E. Illinois 38-32

CAMP GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Zion Custis scored on a 97-yard kickoff return and Omardrick Douglas had an interception in the fourth quarter to help Southeast Missouri State hold off Eastern Illinois 38-32 on Saturday.

Harry Woodbery led an 80-yard drive, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Hollins, to pull Eastern Illinois (3-8, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference) to 30-24 with 6:52 remaining.

Custis scored on the ensuing kickoff. Woodbery led another long drive to the Redhawks 2, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2. Douglas intercepted a Woodbury pass on the Panthers’ next possession.

Woodbery threw an 8-yard TD pass with 34 seconds to play, but the Redhawks recovered the onside kick to seal it.

Daniel Santacaterina threw for 211 yards and a touchdown for Southeast Missouri State (8-3, 6-2). Marquis Terry ran for an 11-yard touchdown and Mark Robinson bulled in for a score from the 1-yard line. Kendrick Tiller made three field goals.

Woodbery was 15-of-27 passing for 130 yards and threw two touchdowns.

