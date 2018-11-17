Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
23 injured when New York City bus and fire truck collide
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2018 10:43 am EST
NEW YORK — Police say almost two dozen people were injured when a New York City bus crashed into a fire truck with sirens and lights on responding to an emergency.
The 23 victims — including the bus driver and all five firefighters — were treated for minor injuries after the accident Friday in the Bronx.
Authorities say the fire department vehicle was responding to a medical emergency in the borough’s Tremont neighbourhood around noon when it turned into the path of the bus. The impact shattered the window by the driver’s seat, sending debris flying onto the road.
The accident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.
The Associated Press
