10 days of post-governor race drama ends with Abrams' speech

ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams has ended 10 days of post-election drama in Georgia’s closely watched race for governor.

In a Friday speech, she acknowledged Republican Brian Kemp as the victor while refusing to concede to the man she blamed for “gross mismanagement” of the election.

Abram’s speech marked the close of the 44-year-old attorney and former lawmaker’s attempt to make history as America’s first black woman governor. Her campaign insisting that efforts to suppress turnout left thousands of ballots uncounted.

Kemp is the 55-year-old businessman who oversaw the election as Georgia’s secretary of state. He will keep the governor’s office in GOP hands as the state’s third Republican governor since Reconstruction. He responded to Abrams ending her campaign by calling for unity.

Bill Barrow And Kate Brumback, The Associated Press