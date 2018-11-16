Loading articles...

William Goldman, Oscar winner for 'Butch Cassidy,' has died

FILE - In this March 28, 1977 file photo, William Goldman accepts his Oscar at Academy Awards in Los Angeles, for screenplay from other medium for "All The President's Men." Goldman, the Oscar-winning screenplay writer of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men" William Goldman died, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. He was 87. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK — Oscar-winning screenplay writer William Goldman has died. He was 87.

Goldman won Academy Awards for the comic Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the political thriller “All the President’s Men.”

He converted his novels “Marathon Man” and “The Princess Bride” into hit movies and coined a favourite Hollywood catchphrase, “Nobody knows anything,” that summed up the mystery of what makes a movie work. In his time, he was among the highest paid writers in the business.

Goldman’s daughter Jenny says her father died early Friday in New York due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia.

His other screen credits included “The Stepford Wives,” ”Misery” and “A Bridge Too Far.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

