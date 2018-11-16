US industrial production grew modest 0.1 per cent in October

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo United Auto Workers' assemblyman Charles Patterson installs trim on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. On Friday, Nov. 16, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for October. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. industry expanded as a slower pace in October, with manufacturing growth offsetting declines in mining and utility production.
The Federal Reserve says that industrial production rose a modest 0.1 per cent last month following a 0.2 per cent advance in September and a sizable 0.8 per cent advance in August.
The Fed says that recent hurricanes lowered production by a slight amount in both September and October.
Factory output was up 0.3 per cent in October, matching the previous month despite a big drop in auto production.
The economy has been growing at a solid rate this year. But there are concerns that the strong dollar and rising trade tensions could hurt future export sales.