US industrial production grew modest 0.1 per cent in October

WASHINGTON — U.S. industry expanded as a slower pace in October, with manufacturing growth offsetting declines in mining and utility production.

The Federal Reserve says that industrial production rose a modest 0.1 per cent last month following a 0.2 per cent advance in September and a sizable 0.8 per cent advance in August.

The Fed says that recent hurricanes lowered production by a slight amount in both September and October.

Factory output was up 0.3 per cent in October, matching the previous month despite a big drop in auto production.

The economy has been growing at a solid rate this year. But there are concerns that the strong dollar and rising trade tensions could hurt future export sales.

