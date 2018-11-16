Loading articles...

UMBC beats Air Force 77-72 in 2 OT

BIMINI, Bahamas — Joe Sherburne made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and UMBC beat Air Force 77-72 in double overtime on Friday in the Bimini Jam.

Brandon Horvath’s 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the second overtime gave the Retrievers a 71-69 lead and Max Curran scored on their next possession as Air Force went scoreless for nearly two minutes until Lavelle Scottie’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. K.J. Jackson went 1 of 2 at the line, Air Force was off on a 3-pointer and Curran iced it with a dunk.

At the end of the first overtime, Ryan Swan was fouled shooting with 11.2 seconds left and made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it. UMBC’s potential winning shot was an air ball.

Sid Tomes made a pair of free throws to tie it late in regulation and UMBC went scoreless over the last minute to go to overtime.

Tomes scored a career-high 20 points for Air Force (1-2), and Swan had 17 points and eight rebounds. Tomes had three of Air Force’s five 3-pointers.

Curran had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Arkel Lamar added 10 and 11 for UMBC (3-1). Jackson and Horvath each scored 11 points.

