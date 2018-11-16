Slippery, sloppy commute after heavy snow in Toronto overnight

Give yourself extra time Friday morning to clear the wet, heavy snow that fell overnight from your front steps, the sidewalk, and your car.

As the city got its first real taste of winter weather Thursday evening, continuing into the overnight, sloppy and slippery streets could make the morning commute a slow one.

The City of Toronto says salting operations continued overnight with two to three rounds applied to main roads and one round to local roads. Sidewalk plowing and salting started around 2 a.m. on high volume routes.

Crews will continue salting efforts through the morning rush as the winter weather continues.

“Periods of light snow continuing through the morning hours and some flurries,” 680 NEWS weather specialist Denise Andreacchi explained.

“As we climb to highs near minus four, we’ll start to see some mixed precipitation through the afternoon, especially through areas south of the 401.”

Ahead of the storm on Thursday Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, York, Durham, Hamilton and the Niagara region, with a snowfall of five to 10 centimetres expected across the region. The advisory ended Friday morning.