Police arrest suspect in fatal downtown condo shooting

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the city’s 63rd homicide of the year.

Kyler Johnson, 23, was arrested on Thursday in London, Ont. and charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to a condo building on Adelaide Street, near Parliament, just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 19 after gunshots were heard.

Jesse Graham Richter, 22, of Toronto, was found in a common area on the fourth floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.