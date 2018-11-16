Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pair of Titans' starters in Conklin, Morgan back vs. Colts
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2018 5:15 pm EST
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are getting a pair of starters back for their trip to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Right tackle Jack Conklin has been cleared from the concussion protocol after missing last week’s win over the Patriots, while outside linebacker Derrick Morgan is set to return after practicing fully the past two days after missing the last three games with an injured shoulder.
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor will be a game-time decision after missing last week’s game with a left foot hurt in Dallas. Taylor said he did some different mobility exercises and feels a lot better.
Only running back David Fluellen (knee) is ruled out against the Colts (4-5). Left guard Quinton Spain (ankle) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (ankle) also are questionable for the Titans (5-4).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
