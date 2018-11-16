North Korea to deport American it detained for illegal entry

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it will deport an American citizen it recently detained for illegally entering the country.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the U.S. citizen was detained on Oct. 16 for illegally entering the country from China.

It says the U.S. citizen told investigators that he was under the direction of the Central Intelligence Agency.

It says North Korea decided to deport him but did not say when.

In May, North Korea released three American detainees as it engaged in diplomacy with the United States and South Korea.

The Associated Press