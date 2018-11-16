North Dakota regulators seek to fine TigerSwan up to $2M

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota regulators are seeking up to $2 million in fines from a North Carolina company that handled security for the developer of the heavily protested Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The figure is in an Oct. 30 complaint that the state Private Investigative and Security Board filed against TigerSwan through the administrative process.

Company attorney Lynn Boughey (BOO’-ee) calls the fine amount the board is seeking “outrageous.”

The board has separately appealed to the state Supreme Court its recent loss in a civil case that it brought against the company in which it sought an unspecified amount in fines.

The board alleges that TigerSwan illegally operated in North Dakota without a state license during protests against the pipeline in 2016 and 2017. TigerSwan disputes that.

Blake Nicholson, The Associated Press