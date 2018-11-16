Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mack keys late surge, helps Manhattan beat Coastal Carolina
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2018 8:05 pm EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Nehemiah Mack scored five of his 11 points and pulled in a key rebound inside the final two minutes to help Manhattan beat Costal Carolina 55-53 on Friday in a Northern Kentucky Classic tournament opener.
Mack’s 3-pointer tied it 52-52 with 1:31 remaining. David Pierce later missed a jumper and Mack grabbed the rebound. Following a Manhattan timeout, Mack was fouled with 19 seconds left and made both free-throw attempts. Trevion Brown missed a jumper for Coastal Carolina to end it.
Tyler Reynolds scored made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to lead the Jaspers (1-2). Ebube Ebube grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in nine points.
Zac Cuthbertson had 12 points to lead Coastal Carolina (2-2). Brown made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, and Amidou Bamba had 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers.
