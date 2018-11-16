Loyola Marymount knocks off Georgetown in Jamaica, 65-52

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — James Batemon scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Loyola Marymount used a strong second half to beat Georgetown, 65-52 in a battle of unbeaten teams in an opening round game of the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay on Friday night.

The teams met for the first time since 1979, when they met at the Nike Cage Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Georgetown took a 26-21 lead at intermission, but the Lions opened the second half on a run. Erik Johansson hit a 3-pointer and Batemon followed with a layup to tie the game at 26-26 and spark a 12-0 run. Mattias Markusson’s dunk with 5:22 left pushed the lead to 15.

Loyola Marymount (4-0) shot 19 of 55 from the field (34.5 per cent), including 5 of 20 from distance, but did much of its damage from the free-throw line, where it converted 22 of 25 attempts. Batemon, who has led the Lions in scoring in all four games, was a perfect 13-for-13 shooting from the line. Markusson added nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jessie Govan finished with 20 points to lead the Hoyas (3-1). Josh LeBlanc added 12 points.

