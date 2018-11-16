Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 19.

Taiwan Liposome Company – Taiwan, 5 million shares, priced at $5.80, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald/CITIC CLSA. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TLC. Business: Developing lipid formulations of approved drugs for pain and eye disease.

TuanChe – China, 3 million shares, priced $7.50-$9.50, managed by Maxim Group LLC/AMTD Asset Management. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TC. Business: Operates an automotive marketplace in China.

