German far right party leader defends questioned donations

BERLIN — The leader of a far-right party in Germany is defending herself against suggestions she might have accepted campaign donations that were illegal.

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, said in a statement Friday that the allegations against her “lack any basis and represent an attempt to discredit me personally and politically.” She added the only information she has on the donations is “from the media.”

Prosecutors in the southern city of Konstanz have said they intend to investigate Weidel over donations from Switzerland totalling about 130,000 euros ($146,500).

German law allows party donations from outside the European Union only if they are made by German or EU citizens.

AfD party leaders are expected to discuss the allegations at a meeting in Magdeburg later in the day.

The Associated Press