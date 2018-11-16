Febres 3-pointers spark Texas over The Citadel 97-69

AUSTIN, Texas — Jase Febres sparked Texas with a barrage of 3-pointers early in the second half, sending the Longhorns to a 97-69 win over The Citadel on Friday night.

Texas made 10 3-pointers in the second half after making just 2 of 20 attempts in the first.

Febres made four 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to blow the game open and Texas made 7 of its first 13 attempts after halftime. Febres swishing from spots around the arc seemed to lift the tension from Texas shooters, who had been shaking their heads or clapping their hands in frustration after missing open shots.

Texas led 42-30 at halftime and quickly stretched the lead to 20 with an 8-0 burst. Febres broke Texas’ long-range shooting drought with a pair of identical 3-pointers from the left corner on his first two attempts, and two Citadel turnovers led to easy dunks by Kerwin Roach II and Dylan Osetkowski.

Febres finished with 12 points. Osetkowski had his second straight double-double for Texas (4-0) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Roach also scored 15.

Lew Stallworth scored 21 for The Citadel (2-2).

BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: The Bulldogs launched 99 3-pointers in their two previous games against Division II opponents and made 41, but didn’t get nearly the same kind of room to shoot against Texas. And even when they did, making them was harder to do away from their home court. The Bulldogs needed the long-range shooting to keep up with the bigger Longhorns, and simply didn’t get enough of it.

Texas: The Longhorns have padded their schedule with three easy wins and an overtime struggle against Arkansas. Their size advantage inside helped them overcome bad 3-point shooting early when Texas post players started gobbling rebounds and getting dunks and layups. That won’t be nearly so easy going forward, especially in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: Plays at James Madison on Tuesday

Texas: Takes a big step up in competition against No. 7 North Carolina in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving.

Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press