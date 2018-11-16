Christmas spirit arrives in Toronto this weekend with Santa Claus parade

“It is the most wonderful time of the year.” The Christmas season makes its arrival in Toronto this weekend and what a sight it will be! Below are some events taking place this weekend that will put you into the festive spirit.

Events

Santa Claus Parade

“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus lane … hear those sleigh bells jingle jangle, what a beautiful sight.”

Several streets in downtown Toronto will turn into Santa Claus lanes on Sunday for the 114th annual Santa Claus Parade. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor and Christie streets. It then heads down Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent East, University Avenue, and ends at Front and Jarvis streets around 3-4 p.m. Ahead of the parade, runners will spread their merriment in the Holly Jolly Fun Run. The five-kilometre run starts at 11:45 a.m. on Bloor Street between Manning and Euclid avenues, and ends at Maple Leaf Square. This year, everyone who finishes the run will receive a medal.

Illuminite

There’s no doubt Christmas is an expensive time so why not kick the season off with an evening of live music and dancing for FREE! This Saturday head down to the heart of the city – Yonge-Dundas Square – for a magical evening. The Devin Cuddy Band will take to the stage at 5:30 p.m. before the big Christmas tree lighting. Then belt out some classics with a huge holiday sing-along! Plus, you’re right near the Eaton Centre if the festivities inspired you to kick off your holiday shopping.

Rosedale Cavalcade of Lights

The Rosedale neighbourhood gets into the Christmas spirit on Saturday with a tree lighting festival. Yonge Street between Woodland Avenue and Crescent will be lit up at the event, which takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music, as well as food and drinks. On a sidenote, do you know how Rosedale acquired its name? Back in the 1820s, the wife of then-sheriff William Botsford Jarvis named their estate after the wild roses that grew on the property. The neighbourhood then became known as Rosedale.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

A children’s choir, a beautiful tree and helping a good cause. For many that’s what Christmas is all about and you’ll find it this Saturday at Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic. Starting at 5 p.m., the free evening at the Village of Yorkville Park (at Cumberland & Bellair streets) will feature The Rosedale Day School Choir, a tree lighting and a musical performance by Shawn Hook. Enjoy a tasty refreshment for a suggested $2 donation to support the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research.

Trinity Bellwoods Flea-Christmas Is Coming Market

When was the last time you had fun when holiday shopping? That long, huh? Bring back the fun into your festival shopping this Sunday at the ‘Christmas is coming market’ in Trinity Bellwoods. Browse the goodies being offered by 70 vendors, which all come together at the Great Hall on Queen Street West. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once you are done your shopping, partake in some food, drinks and live music. Admission to the market is free.

Markham Home for the Holidays

Head just north of the city this weekend to enter a winter wonderland at the 31st annual Markham Home for the Holidays. With strolling Victorian carolers, over 130 exhibitors and thousands of gift ideas for any budget, the event is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. And, of course, Santa will be there too. Christmas shortbreads, personalized ornaments and stained glass can make any home feel a little more festive. The sights, smells and sounds are sure to delight you.

TTC and road closures

Line 3 shutdown

Trains won’t be running on Line 3 on Saturday due to track and infrastructure work. Shuttle buses will run between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations.

Road closures:

Several roads will be closed this weekend for festive events, including the Santa Claus parade. Click here for a full list.