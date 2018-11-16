Bol leads No. 13 Oregon past No. 15 Syracuse in 2K Classic

NEW YORK — Bol Bol had 26 points and nine rebounds, and No. 13 Oregon beat No. 15 Syracuse 80-65 in the consolation game of the 2K Classic on Friday.

Payton Pritchard added 18 points for the Ducks (3-1) and Kenny Wooten had 12 in the first-ever meeting between the ACC and Pac-12 programs.

Tyus Battle scored 17 points to lead the Orange (2-2), who lost for the second time in less than 24 hours. Syracuse fell to UConn 83-76 in a semifinal on Thursday night.

The Orange missed 23 of 28 3-point attempts against Oregon. Elijah Hughes and Jalen Carey scored 14 points apiece for Syracuse, and Oshae Brissett had 11.

Denis P. Gorman, The Associated Press



