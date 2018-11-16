Is deprogramming racism possible?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
People protest against the white supremacist movement and racism outside the United States consulate in Toronto on Aug. 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Elisa Hategan used to be a white supremacist. Then she turned against her group and brought down the neo-Nazi Heritage Front group. Today she works to help deprogram people in the same situation she once found herself in. It’s much harder than it used to be, because hatred is seeping from online sewers into our streets and cities. And you’ve probably witnessed it happening.
Everyone has that person in their online network. They started just fine, then they started to talk about someone taking their jobs. Then came the memes. Then the nasty rhetoric. And now you’re legitimately worried about how far it could go. What do you say to that person? How can you tell when they’re being indoctrinated into a world of online hatred? What drives them from talking about it online to committing hate crimes in real life? And what can we do right now to stop it?
Today’s Podcast – Can you deprogram a racist? How?
Being in the IT world the good thing is we can track this kind down quite effectively and hold them accountable not only for their words but more important for any savage actions they take against those they hate.
Constant vigilance against these unfortunately all too common White/Euro Nazi groups is a key requirement in any civilized western country.