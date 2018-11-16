Is deprogramming racism possible?

Elisa Hategan used to be a white supremacist. Then she turned against her group and brought down the neo-Nazi Heritage Front group. Today she works to help deprogram people in the same situation she once found herself in. It’s much harder than it used to be, because hatred is seeping from online sewers into our streets and cities. And you’ve probably witnessed it happening.

Everyone has that person in their online network. They started just fine, then they started to talk about someone taking their jobs. Then came the memes. Then the nasty rhetoric. And now you’re legitimately worried about how far it could go. What do you say to that person? How can you tell when they’re being indoctrinated into a world of online hatred? What drives them from talking about it online to committing hate crimes in real life? And what can we do right now to stop it?

Today’s Podcast – Can you deprogram a racist? How?

