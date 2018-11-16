Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Anosike's late FTs helps Sacred Heart edge Army 79-78
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2018 8:26 pm EST
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — E.J. Anosike made four free throws in the final 18 seconds to help Sacred Heart edge Army 79-78 on Friday night in the Brown Bears Tip-Off Classic.
Aaron Clarke and Sean Hoehn scored 24 points apiece to lead Sacred Heart (2-1). Zach Radz added 12 points and Anosike finished with 11.
Anosike’s two free throws stretched the Pioneers’ lead to 77-73. Jordan Fox answered with a 3-pointer to pull Army to 77-76, but Anosike sank two more from the line with 11 seconds to play. Radz then fouled Army’s Tommy Funk, who made both free throws to cap the scoring with five seconds left, and the Cadets didn’t get another possession.
Alex King scored 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting to lead Army (1-2). Fox had 17 points and Matt Wilson chipped in 10 with nine rebounds.
The Associated Press
