American's quick start stuns N. Hampshire in 68-44 win

WASHINGTON — Sa’eed Nelson scored 14 points, Stacy Beckton Jr. scored 12 and American held New Hampshire to 28-per cent shooting to beat the Wildcats 68-44 Friday night.

Nine players scored for American (2-1) while Elijah Jordan was the lone New Hampshire (2-2) player in double-digit scoring with 14 points. The Wildcats were 17-of-61 shooting from the floor, 7 of 23 from 3-point range and made just four trips to the foul line. Jayden Martinez finished with 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

American led 7-0 and never trailed. Nelson’s layup with 13:55 before halftime made it a 15-4 contest. New Hampshire put together an 11-4 run in a little more than two minutes to reduce its deficit to 22-17 on Jordan’s jumper. But American proceeded to outscore the Wildcats 20-3 in the last 6:50 of the first half and led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Associated Press

