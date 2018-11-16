Loading articles...

After brawl, pandemonium halts Sri Lanka's Parliament

Sri Lankan disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa speaks at the parliament chamber in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Rival lawmakers exchanged blows in Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday as disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa claimed the speaker had no authority to remove him from office by voice vote. (AP Photo/Lahiru Harshana)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Pandemonium is reigning in Sri Lanka’s Parliament as lawmakers supporting disputed Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are preventing the proceedings from taking place.

One lawmaker is sitting on the speaker’s chair while others are shouting slogans. Parliament was to begin its proceedings on Friday, a day after the speaker announced there is no prime minister or government following a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa claimed the speaker had no authority to remove him. On Thursday, rival lawmakers exchanged blows, leaving one injured.

Sri Lanka has been in political crisis since Oct. 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed the former strongman Rajapaksa. Wickremsinghe says he has the majority support in the house.

The Associated Press










Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.