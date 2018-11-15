Wife of Malaysian ex-leader hit with 2 new graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The wife of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has been charged with corruption related to a solar energy project in addition to earlier charges brought against her last month. A former minister and a former aide to Najib were also charged with graft.

Rosmah Mansor pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly soliciting 187.5 million ringgit ($44.8 million) from Jepak Holdings in 2016 for her help in securing a 1.25 billion ($299 million) solar energy project involving rural schools in eastern Sarawak state. She also denied any wrongdoing in allegedly receiving 1.5 million ringgit ($358,400) in 2017 from a Jepak official over the project.

Rosmah already faces multiple charges of money laundering in a multibillion-dollar graft scandal that led to her husband’s shocking electoral loss in May.

The Associated Press





