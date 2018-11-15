Wife of Malaysian ex-leader hit with 2 new graft charges

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Minister of Federal Territories Adnan Mansor, center, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Malaysia's anti-graft agency said in a statement that Adnan Mansor was detained Wednesday and jointly charged the following day with a businessman in another case linked to several land sales in Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The wife of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has been charged with corruption related to a solar energy project in addition to earlier charges brought against her last month. A former minister and a former aide to Najib were also charged with graft.
Rosmah Mansor pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly soliciting 187.5 million ringgit ($44.8 million) from Jepak Holdings in 2016 for her help in securing a 1.25 billion ($299 million) solar energy project involving rural schools in eastern Sarawak state. She also denied any wrongdoing in allegedly receiving 1.5 million ringgit ($358,400) in 2017 from a Jepak official over the project.
Rosmah already faces multiple charges of money laundering in a multibillion-dollar graft scandal that led to her husband’s shocking electoral loss in May.