Walmart: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $124.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.86 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share.

Walmart shares have climbed almost 3 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 1 per cent. The stock has climbed 11 per cent in the last 12 months.

