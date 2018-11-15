US average mortgage rates flat to higher; 30-year 4.94 pct.

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were steady to slightly up this week, at their highest levels in nearly eight years and dampening home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.94 per cent. That’s the highest level for the benchmark rate since February 2011. A year ago the rate stood at 3.95 per cent.
The average rate on a 15-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 4.36 per cent from 4.33 per cent last week.
Anxiety over rising interest rates, reflecting strength in the economy, and expectations of additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve have roiled financial markets in recent weeks and spilled over into the housing market. The higher home borrowing rates have kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.