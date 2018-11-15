UConn upsets No. 15 Syracuse at 2K Classic

NEW YORK — Jalen Adams and Alterique Gilbert scored 16 points each to lead Connecticut to a 83-76 upset of No. 15 Syracuse in the first game of the 2K Classic Thursday night.

In its first season under Dan Hurley, Connecticut improved to 3-0. The Huskies took the 95th all-time meeting between the schools, and are 39-56 against UConn.

Tarin Smith added 14 for the Huskies. Eric Cobb finished with 13, and Christian Vital had 11.

Syracuse dropped to 2-1 with its first loss of the season.

Jalen Carey led all scorers with 26. Tyus Battle had 16, and Elijah Hughes chipped in with 15.

Leading by four with 3:38 left, UConn outscored Syracuse 13-10 to end the game.

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 73, BALL STATE 64

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for Virginia Tech and opened the Charleston Classic with a victory over Ball State.

The Hokies (2-0) watched a 16-point lead slip to 49-44 midway through the second half before going on a 14-4 run to take control.

Virginia Tech will play the winner of the next game, Alabama vs. Northeastern, in Friday’s semifinals.

Tayler Persons led Ball State (1-2) with 21 points.

No. 23 PURDUE 92, APPALACHIAN STATE 70

Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as Purdue powered past Appalachian State at the Charleston Classic.

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.

Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.

Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team’s 13 3-pointers.

Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2).

The Associated Press