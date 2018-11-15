Shaw's three-point performance lift Manitoba Moose over Texas Stars 5-4

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Logan Shaw had a pair of goals and added an assist as the Manitoba Moose edged the Texas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Skyler McKenzie put away the winner at the 13:59 mark of the third period for Manitoba (8-7-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Seth Griffith and Kristian Vesalainen also scored, while Eric Comrie made 26 saves.

Roope Hintz, Joel L’Esperance, James Phelan and Colton Hargrove supplied the offence for Texas (6-6-2). Landon Bow stopped 15 shots in net for the Stars.

The Moose did not score on their one power play and Texas went 1 for 2.

The Canadian Press