Scores and Schedule

Wednesday’s Games

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Washington 1

Chicago 1 St. Louis 0

Colorado 6 Boston 3

Vegas 5 Anaheim 0

AHL

W-B/Scranton 5 Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 1

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Belleville 5 Utica 4 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

Manitoba 5 Texas 4

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0

Stockton 4 Colorado 2

NBA

Orlando 111 Philadelphia 106

Washington 119 Cleveland 95

Boston 111 Chicago 82

Detroit 106 Toronto 104

Miami 120 Brooklyn 107

Memphis 116 Milwaukee 113

Minnesota 107 New Orleans 100

Oklahoma City 128 New York 103

Dallas 118 Utah 68

Phoenix 116 San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 126 Portland 117

Thursday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

 

The Canadian Press

