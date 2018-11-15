Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sanni leads Pacific comeback for 83-76 win over Idaho State
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2018 11:23 pm EST
POCATELLO, Idaho — Ajare Sanni nailed a 3-pointer to give Pacific its first lead of the game midway in the second half and the Tigers held on to beat Idaho State 83-76 on Thursday night.
Sanni, who scored all 14 of his points in the second half, hit the trey and then added two free throws for a 62-59 advantage with 9:15 remaining. Idaho State tied it at 73-73 after a Brandon Boyd layup with 3:54 left. Jahlil Tripp answered with a layup and Anthony Townes hit a late jumper to seal the win for Tigers (3-1). Pacific’s only loss was to then No. 7 Nevada on Friday.
Tripp contributed 14 points with six rebounds and five assists and Townes also scored 14 while grabbing seven rebounds.
Idaho State (1-2) led throughout most of the first half and was up 45-39 at halftime. The Bengals led 57-54 before Sanni scored back-to-back 3s to take the lead.
Boyd finished with 28 points with Jared Stutzman adding 12 for the Bengals.
