Driver in custody for impaired after Queensway crash

Hydro crews on scene after a crash at Queensway and Dixie Road, Nov. 15, 2018. CITYNEWS

One person is in police custody after a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Queensway East and Dixie Road around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A vehicle crashed into a hydro pole, causing a power outage at the intersection.

There has been no word on injuries.

Police said the driver was taken into custody for impaired.

Hydro crews are on scene but police say the lights are likely to be out until after the morning rush.

